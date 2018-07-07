ALSO READ: Why you should cut all ties with your ex

It is hard to find a good, loyal and honest friend but once you do, let them be for keeps.

Friendship is something we build from trust, understanding, care, support and love. It is a mutual feeling between people. While some people have it easier establishing and maintaining friendships than others, friendship is a two-way street. Both parties need to contribute to it to build a healthy long-lasting friendship.

Whether you’re looking for a new circle of friends or want to determine if you have the right type of people behind you, below are traits to look out for.

A good listener

A good friend is one who will always offer a hearing ear and offer emotional, psychological and mental support. Your true friend will always listen to you and will give you advise that will help you rather than mislead you.

A loyal friend

We all need a friend who will not judge us and will support you no matter what. This kind of friend is one who knows your darkest secrets and still loves you. He or she will always see you through any circumstance and still has self-care and personal responsibility. Having a loyal friend is more helpful than having people around you who cannot help you out.

An honest friend

A good friend will always tell you the truth no matter how much it hurts. He or she will always speak openly, and no one loves you more than the truth teller. This is the kind of friend who would do anything for you and you need to keep them around.

The sister/brother

A true friend is one who you have known almost all your life and she’s not just a friend, but a sister or brother from another mother. A friend you consider your sister is one who is close to you and you’re certain your secrets are safe with them. As for the brother, it is always nice to have a friend of the opposite sex who can always have your back.

The outgoing friend

We all need that friend who is fun loving, responsible and enjoys life. We need a friend who can fit in with different crowds and still be the responsible comrade you can rely on. An outgoing friend will always balance social life with normal life and does things at the right time and at the right place. Despite their energetic personality, they are responsible and accountable for their actions as well as yours.

