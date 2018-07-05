﻿ Five characteristics men look for in women they want to marry : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Girl Talk

Five characteristics men look for in women they want to marry

user-avatar
By
Mara Fernandez

05th Jul 2018

ALSO READ: Confessions: My social media fling wants to marry me, is he for real?

We know that there are no perfect human beings, we all have imperfections and we are all in pursuit of happiness. In the pursuit, we have family, friends hobbies and we form relationships.

In life, you are at liberty to choose the kind of life that completes you. And when it comes to settling down, the same case applies. Men look for particular characters when they are looking for a woman they want to spend the rest of their lives with.

These are some of the characters men look at:

  1. Independent thinker:

A woman who is opinionated and is able to make decisions on her own is attractive. It is even more attractive if she stands for what she believes in. Holding a mature and constructive conversation with such a woman becomes easy.

  1. She is real

a real woman will not always agree with what you say and will not always find anything you say funny of hilarious. She is not pretentious at all.

  1. She is focused and a dreamer

What is better than finding a life partner who is a dreamer and has goals to achieve? The determination and self-drive of a woman is something that men are attracted to.

ALSO READ: Four amazing things that only those single at 30 know

  1. She enjoys her time alone

Spending time together as a couple is crucial in a relationship, but spending time apart is equally paramount. Time alone allows for personal growth which again leads to a healthy relationship. A woman who knows that time alone is important is easy to love and reason out with.

  1. She is not with you because of money

A man who is dating a woman who is not a gold digger will always appreciate it. A woman who is with him just because she loves him and enjoys his company, doesn’t matter what he has. These are women goals for them.

relationships
serious relationship
attraction
when men want to formalize
formalizin a relationship
future together
mature woman
maturity
mature relationship
formalizing a relationship
Marriage advice

Related Stories

Confessions: My social media fling wants to marry me, is he for real?

Readers Lounge

Confessions: My social media fling wants to marry me, is he for real?

By Simon and Boke

Four amazing things that only those single at 30 know

Girl Talk

Four amazing things that only those single at 30 know

By Shanniq Monicah

It is either a wedding or funeral: Saumu Mbuvi excites with tough talk on her relationship

Readers Lounge

It is either a wedding or funeral: Saumu Mbuvi excites with tough talk on her relationship

By Derrick Oluoch

Living

"My husband cheated, now he wants to move back in"

By Mirror

Even great treatments are received with suspicion! What has got into lovers lately?

Girl Talk

Even great treatments are received with suspicion! What has got into lovers lately?

By BERYL ITINDI

Truth is they don’t work: Seven reasons why your long-distance relationship is bound to fail

Girl Talk

Truth is they don’t work: Seven reasons why your long-distance relationship is bound to fail

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman