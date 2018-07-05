Five characteristics men look for in women they want to marry

ALSO READ: Confessions: My social media fling wants to marry me, is he for real?

We know that there are no perfect human beings, we all have imperfections and we are all in pursuit of happiness. In the pursuit, we have family, friends hobbies and we form relationships.

In life, you are at liberty to choose the kind of life that completes you. And when it comes to settling down, the same case applies. Men look for particular characters when they are looking for a woman they want to spend the rest of their lives with.

These are some of the characters men look at:

Independent thinker:

A woman who is opinionated and is able to make decisions on her own is attractive. It is even more attractive if she stands for what she believes in. Holding a mature and constructive conversation with such a woman becomes easy.

She is real

a real woman will not always agree with what you say and will not always find anything you say funny of hilarious. She is not pretentious at all.

She is focused and a dreamer

What is better than finding a life partner who is a dreamer and has goals to achieve? The determination and self-drive of a woman is something that men are attracted to.

ALSO READ: Four amazing things that only those single at 30 know

She enjoys her time alone

Spending time together as a couple is crucial in a relationship, but spending time apart is equally paramount. Time alone allows for personal growth which again leads to a healthy relationship. A woman who knows that time alone is important is easy to love and reason out with.

She is not with you because of money