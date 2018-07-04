ALSO READ: Masturbation should be taught to schoolchildren as young as 11, claims sex expert

It is said that sexuality is a social phenomenon because of its different practices and change according to the times, place and culture.

Some examples of these are homosexuality in the Ancient Greece, the Catholic Domination where religious people used to abuse young ones, the nudity in the Roman army… All these sexual practices where part of the daily life of people who lived there during those times. Nowadays, such practices are considered shocking, different and even perverse.

According with Archeological studies realized in Egypt these are common sexual activities the Ancient Egyptians used to practice:

The Pharaohs used to allow marriage between siblings to preserve the purity of the lineage. Turin Erotic Papyrus shows images of members of the Royal family, priests and government workers joining orgies together. It also includes text like ‘come and penetrate me from behind’.

The professor, Jorge Roberto Ogdon, in his book “Notes on eroticism and sexuality in Ancient Egypt”, explains that “the sexual act, in the Pharaonic Egypt, according to the available evidence, was represented in a natural way and without taboos”.