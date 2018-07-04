ALSO READ: Masturbation should be taught to schoolchildren as young as 11, claims sex expert
It is said that sexuality is a social phenomenon because of its different practices and change according to the times, place and culture.
Some examples of these are homosexuality in the Ancient Greece, the Catholic Domination where religious people used to abuse young ones, the nudity in the Roman army… All these sexual practices where part of the daily life of people who lived there during those times. Nowadays, such practices are considered shocking, different and even perverse.
According with Archeological studies realized in Egypt these are common sexual activities the Ancient Egyptians used to practice:
- The Pharaohs used to allow marriage between siblings to preserve the purity of the lineage.
- Turin Erotic Papyrus shows images of members of the Royal family, priests and government workers joining orgies together. It also includes text like ‘come and penetrate me from behind’.
The professor, Jorge Roberto Ogdon, in his book “Notes on eroticism and sexuality in Ancient Egypt”, explains that “the sexual act, in the Pharaonic Egypt, according to the available evidence, was represented in a natural way and without taboos”.
- Women enjoyed autonomy. Women used to marry with 14 years old and men with 16, the marriage was a kind of contract between the two parties for the future children rearing.
- Polygamy was allowed for everyone, always respecting the position of the wife or the husband. The Pharaoh Ramses II is known for having more than 20 queens and more than 100 children.
- They used to celebrate events and parties for their Gods with orgies. They used to drink a lot, sing and practice a lot of sex between all of them.
- The prostitutes used to be known as ‘kat tahut’, meaning ‘vulva’. They used to entertain their customers with dances, music and eroticism. There were another type of prostitutes, experts in oral sex, defined by the strong color of their lips.
- Oral sex started in the Ancient Egypt with the Myth of Osiris. He was killed and dismembered by his own brother. Osiri’s wife looked and collected the parts of his body all over the world, missing the penis she created one with clay, joined it with the rest of the body and her husband came back to life after receiving oral sex.
- Egyptians used to believe that the God Atum, after ejaculating during masturbation had many children who became gods and helped him to create and govern the universe.
- The first dildo of the world was created by Ancient Egyptians with the penis of a whale.