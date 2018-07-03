ALSO READ: Five alkaline foods you should be eating

Many of us are tempted to wash vegetables and fruits with soap because it is faster and using detergent should clean all the dirt right? Wrong!

On top of the pesticides most produces are sprayed with, you are adding chemicals to your fruits and veggies which leave a residue and alter the flavor.

That said, the most important step is to buy organically grown food which are less exposed and contaminated with pesticides. But no one said you don’t have to wash them to.

It is important to know how to handle and properly wash fruits and vegetables.

Here are six ways to properly clean your food.

Wash your hands

You need to ensure your hands are clean before cleaning the vegetables and fruits. Use warm water and soap to clean germs off your hands then handle the produce.

Use salt water

It is advisable to soak fruits and vegetables in warm water that has one or two teaspoons of salt for five minutes. Let them rest then rinse off well with cold water.

Scrub any produce with a thick skin

Potatoes and carrots contain a lot of soil that gets stuck to their rough texture. You can use a scrub to get rid of the excess soil while making sure not to remove the skin as your scrubbing. After that, rinse off with cold water.

Dry them after washing

Don’t store up wet food in your fridge or pantry. After a wash, dry them using a clean paper towel or cloth. This helps remove any remaining bacteria.

Use baking soda

Mix one table spoon of baking soda in two cups of water and soak the fruits and vegetables for 15 minutes. Once done, rinse.

Use salt and vinegar

Place your vegetables and fruits in a solution of vinegar and water for 20 minutes. This is one of the most effective ways of removing pesticides and bacteria. For fragile fruits and vegetables that cannot be soaked, spray them with distilled water.