ALSO READ: 64-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife welcome baby boy after 37 years of waiting

Each of us had a weird childhood habit that has refused to go away even in adulthood.

These are habits that we are not really proud of but we are also somehow comfortable with.

These ‘bad’ habits have stuck with us like superglue and just won’t go away no matter how much we try to do away with them. Here are some of the most common ones:

Chewing on a queen cake paper

Most people I know are guilty of this one habit. After eating your queen cake, you are expected to dispose off the queen cake paper. Nothing is as tempting as chewing on the paper as well. I know most people just dispose it in public but behind closed doors, they chew on it like life and health depends on it.

Swallowing chewing gum

How relatable is this?! It is only normal to throw away gum after it’s sweetness is over. But some people find it very hard just disposing gum just because it’s not sweet anymore. These group of people will chew on gum for hours and when they can’t chew anymore (the jaws pain), they swallow the gum.

ALSO READ: 15 things you should do for yourself as an adult

Chewing on ball point lids

I know of very high positioned individuals who still chew on their ball point lids. This person borrows your pen and you can bet your life that your pen will have no lid when returns it. Not that they’ll lose it, no. They’ll chew on the poor lid. They just can’t help it.

Peeing in the bathroom

Now who isn’t guilty of this one? I do not know what exactly happens but there is a weird connection between bath water and the bladder. Once you go to the shower and put on the water, you will definitely feel the urge to pee. Very few people (if any) can resist the urge to just pee right there.

ALSO READ: Five useful tips to keep the rapist at bay

Licking the yoghurt’s packaging/lid

This one just made me smile. We all know what we do behind closed doors after drinking up the yoghurt if the package was the carton one. We lick it clean. If the packaging is in plastic, first of all we lick the cover before proceeding with the yoghurt then after we are done, we look for a spoon and lick everything off.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke