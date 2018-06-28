Michael Jackson’s daughter with Debbie Rowe is 20 years old already and she has become a beautiful adult woman. Her name is Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson, known as Paris Jackson, honoring the French city where she was conceived through artificial insemination. She is the second born of three siblings and the only girl in the family.

Paris works as a model, actress and activist. With her young age, she has staring a few movies already, ‘Lundon's Bridge and the Three Keys’, ‘Star’ and ‘Gringo’ among others. In 2012, she made People Magazine’s Most Beautiful list. She has stared numerous covers of famous magazines. Last year, Jackson also signed a modeling contract with the prestigious IMG Models. She is a human rights activist, focusing on black people rights. She has said she considers herself black and she was immersed the African-American culture by her father.

The daughter of the King of the Pop, is also following his father’s music steps forming a musical duo with a friend, called The Soundflowers, performing for the first time last week at Canyon Sessions their original songs “Daisy” and “in the Blue”. She sings and plays the ukulele.

Her life hasn’t been easy at all. In 2010 during an interview with Oprah Winfrey she said she was sexually assaulted when she was 14 years old by a stranger. Paris has been also cyberbullied during her early life. These traumas and her father’s death drove her to attempt suicide three times. She overcome her depression after spending a few years at a therapeutic school in Utah.