Machakos County governor, Alfred Mutua and his first lady, Lilian Ng’ang’a are so public about their relationship. The two love birds publicly express their affection towards each other especially on social media.

The governor, whose election as the second-term governor for Machakos County was nullified by the court of appeal, took to Instagram to send the sweetest message to his wife on 26th June as she celebrated her birthday:

It was an amazing birthday weekend for the love of my life Lillian. Happy Birthday Sweetheart and may we celebrate many many more birthdays together - even when old, wrinkled but still in love.

When this is not the first time Alfred is giving a shootout to the love of his life, it never gets old and it proves that no matter how busy one’s schedule is (We assume as a county’s president there are a thousand things to take care of), you can always squeeze in sometime to make those you love feel special.

