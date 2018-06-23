﻿ Beautiful: Street couple hold wedding procession in Gikomba : Evewoman - The Standard
Beautiful: Street couple hold wedding procession in Gikomba

Derrick Oluoch

23rd Jun 2018

Earlier this week, a street couple treated traders and shoppers at Gikomba market to a spectacle as they held their wedding procession at the open market.

The newlyweds, who are street children, were fully dressed in wedding attire with the bridegroom donning a suit and the bride rocking an off-shoulder gown. They matched on the streets as they were joined by dozens of onlookers as they celebrated their wedding.

They were flanked by their friends who played page boys and flower girls, lifting the gown train as they walked around the market.

A video of the auspicious occasion has since gone viral on the interwebs and has been shared over 250 times and the video having over 35,000 views.

The young couple took time to pose for photographs from bystanders with the bride keeping her face beneath the veil.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke

