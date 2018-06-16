Brooklyn Beckman has turned 19 years old, he is following his father’s steps and he has become a very sexy and interesting man. We have the photos that prove it! Scroll down!
- He doesn’t want to be known as ‘the son of’, he has started a professional photographer career and he has even published his first photography book already, titled ‘What I See'
- Brooklyn loves his family and his Instagram account is full of photos of him with his younger siblings and his parents. What a sweet family boy!
- Brooklyn loves animals, we believe people who love and respect animals have good hearts, he is one of those!
- We couldn’t resist to like his new tattoos, they look awesome on him!
- He and his now ex-girlfriend, Chloe Moretz, broke up but he still keeping the photos of them together on Instagram, he is such a romantic man.
