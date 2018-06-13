Six things about being single that you will miss once you get married

ALSO READ: Photo story: Meet Imani, Terryanne Chebet’s all grown daughter

Missing bits of the single life doesn’t have to mean you’re not happy in your relationship, just like craving elements of a relationship doesn’t mean a single person isn’t happy. But each lifestyle certainly comes with its perks. Let’s be real: there was just a buzz in the air when you were single. Each day was full of possibilities.

You were such a free agent, never having to consider anyone else in your plans, your meals, or even your actions. You may say married life hasn’t changed you but, admit it; there are some things you did when you were single that you could never do now. And you’re not complaining! But sometimes, you get a bit nostalgic for those good old days of wondering when the one would come along, and entertaining yourself fabulously in the meantime. Here are things you’ll miss about the single life when you’re married.