A heavily pregnant Lilian Muli is vacating like a boss. The sassy Citizen TV prime time news anchor who is expecting her second child is baby mooning at the coast. Lilian who is more open with her second pregnancy, has been constantly posting photos of her baby moon, giving us something to drool over.

From the photos, her first born son is also on vacay with mommy: