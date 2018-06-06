As party themes and dress codes grow in popularity, it is always a good idea to stick to the requirement and look good while doing so.

Whether you have been invited to a party with an all-white dress code or maybe you want a light and chic outfit for a night out, give you little black dress a rest and go all white.

Whatever the occasion, get your white on with these inspiring all white outfit ideas. ESTHER MUCHENE

LOOK 1-SIMPLE WHITE BLOUSE AND PANTS LOOK 1

For a chic and super stylish ensemble, go for this stunning blouse and trouser combo. Give it the party finish by adding some glam metallic accessories.

LOOK 2-CHIC DRESS LOOK 2

Without putting too much thought into your outfit, think of an all-white dress then build up your look from there.

LOOK 3-SHORTS AND CROP TOP COMBO

If the party happens to aboard a yacht or at a fancy hotel roof top, go all out. Show some decent amount of skin and add a much-needed blazer to lock in the look.

LOOK 4-CROP TOP AND SKORT LOOK 4

If nothing conventional does it for you, think outside the usual box like this skort paired with a plunging crop top for some serious sex appeal.

LOOK 5-CROP TOP WITH MIDI SKIRT LOOK 5

Another chic interpretation of an all-white outfit while keeping it classy looks like this.

LOOK 6-MESH LOOK 6

A cheeky way to show some skin without putting it out on your face is by going for mesh, lace and crotchet pieces.

LOOK 7-LAYERED LOOK LOOK 7

Try layering a creamy lightweight top under a bright white suit to break things up as seen here on Jennifer Hudson.

LOOK 8-BRALETTE ALERT LOOK 8

Make a statement in a sexy bralette and white trousers. Throw on a blazer for a less revealing result.

LOOK 9-CASUAL LOOK 9

Here’s a super casual idea for days when you want to stay comfortable but still look fashionable for that baby shower or cocktail party with friends.