Ruth Matete and her husband-to-be

Wedding bells? Yes!!! Tusker Project Fame season five winner, Ruth Matete, has found love again and is set to get married this year. The songstress has been keeping a low profile especially in love matters after her break-up with former Tahidi High actor, Prince Tsyder in 2014.

The TPF winner has more than once admitted to going through a lot, even losing a relationship that she thought ‘was the one’. However, Dr. Cupid seems to have struck and now she is set to get married to John Apewajoye aka Mr. Beloved John, a former law enforcement officer who is currently residing in Kenya.

Here are photos Ruth Matete’s bae: