﻿ Finding love beyond the borders: Meet Ruth Matete’s Nigerian fiancé : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Photos: Meet Ruth Matete’s Nigerian fiancé

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

06th Jun 2018
Ruth Matete and her husband-to-be

Wedding bells? Yes!!! Tusker Project Fame season five winner, Ruth Matete, has found love again and is set to get married this year. The songstress has been keeping a low profile especially in love matters after her break-up with former Tahidi High actor, Prince Tsyder in 2014.

ALSO READ: Ruth Matete opens up about attempting suicide severally and the lessons she learnt

The TPF winner has more than once admitted to going through a lot, even losing a relationship that she thought ‘was the one’. However, Dr. Cupid seems to have struck and now she is set to get married to John Apewajoye aka Mr. Beloved John, a former law enforcement officer who is currently residing in Kenya.

Here are photos Ruth Matete’s bae:

Ruth matete
Ruth Matete set to get married
Ruth matete's fiance
Mr. John Beloved
John Apewajoye
Ruth matete's husband to be
Wedding bells ruth matete

Related Stories

Ruth Matete opens up about attempting suicide severally and the lessons she learnt

Achieving Woman

Ruth Matete opens up about attempting suicide severally and the lessons she learnt

By Wanja Mbuthia

Nairobi county first lady supports husband, finances cleanup operation with savings

Readers Lounge

Nairobi county first lady supports husband, finances cleanup operation with savings

By Derrick Oluoch

Smriti Vidyarthi flaunts baby bump days after taking a break from the screens

Entertainment

Smriti Vidyarthi flaunts baby bump days after taking a break from the screens

By Wanja Mbuthia

Searching for Mr Right? Five types of men ladies are overlooking

Girl Talk

Searching for Mr Right? Five types of men ladies are overlooking

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman