Awinja finally reveals Baby Mosi’s face as he turns one, explains motivation behind the unique name

Wanja Mbuthia

05th Jun 2018
Awinja. Insert: Baby Mosi

It’s already one year since media personality and actress, Jacky Vike gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Awinja, as she is popularly known for her role on Papa Shirandula managed to hide the face and name of her son from social media for a whole year.

ALSO READ: Trendsetter: 13 photos of Awinja that will make you doubt your fashion sense

However, the bubbly actress posted a cute photo of her son on Saturday as he turned one.  

Baby Mosi

It is in the post that she revealed the baby’s name as well:

And I thank the most high for his guidance through this motherhood journey HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOSI . I love you so much! ????????.  Part of the post read.

Awinja went ahead and explained why the name “Mosi”

I remember we had not chosen any name by the time he was born and since he was born on Saturday, his Dad suggested MOSi from jumamosi or One how cute! And yes you can call me Mama Mosi.

Well, we wish Baby Mosi a happy belated birthday as he continues to charm

