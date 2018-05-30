Many of us have bought into the misconception that happiness in relationships just happen. Fact is, there's a lot more involved when trying to figure out how to be happy in a relationship. And a lot of it is on you.

The choices and actions you make every day in your relationship will help you determine how happy you are. According to Elite Daily, it's not a "wait and see" game; it's more of a "be actively involved and make the best of everything" game.

As a couple, being happy is about making intentional choices to support that happiness.

Sometimes it’s all about the little things you do together that keep your relationship going. Here are eight things happy couples do together after work that makes all the difference.

Have dinner for two

You should always make a point of having dinner together as a family. It shouldn’t matter how busy you are. Happy couples make time. If your schedules are clashing, spare a day or an hour daily for a sit-down dinner where you get to catch up and bond as a couple or family.

Split chores

Chores are not the most romantic thing to do but they must be done and good thing is, they can be turned into quality bonding time. Working together on chores will make it fun when it would be an otherwise boring activity. You get to talk to each other and help each other out. For instance, after work one can prepare dinner while the other cleans the kitchen.

Go to the gym

An after-work gym session is not only good for your heart, it is also good for the one you love. Working out together is a great way to bond due to all the endorphins. You also get to take out any frustrations you may have on the punching bag.

Get competitive

Board games are a great addition to a couple’s life. Once you put the kids to bed you can pull out a game of scrabble and get super competitive with your partner. If Scrabble is not your cup of tea you can always opt for one that helps you unwind such as cards.

Whip up some cocktails

After a long day, happy couples find ways to unwind together and calm their frayed nerves. You can go out for cocktails as a little libation will go a long way in getting you relaxed. The cocktails don’t have to be alcoholic either and could be just one of your favorite tasty drinks.

Take a nighttime walk

The dark has a peculiar way of making people open up and speak right from their heart. Make sure to take advantage of this by going for a nice walk together after dusk. Enjoy the cool evening air as you get to bond.

Get physical

A little loving from the one you love after a long day of work can be quite therapeutic. Happy couples always make sure to hug and share a kiss after work. If it ends up with something more even better for you and your partner.

A Quick Massage

A nice massage is a perfect way to relax after a long tiresome day. You should both make sure to show some affection by giving each other a gentle massage. You can massage your partner’s neck and shoulder as he or she sits on the floor between your legs and them in turn massage your feet. That way, you are both covered!