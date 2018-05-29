ALSO READ: Seven things you should never do while on your periods

That time of the month, aka shark week, is one of the most dreaded for most women that experience pain and major discomfort. A number of medical research’s show that diet contributes heavily to the intensity of the cramps and back pain, instability, irritability, fatigue, muscle pain and any other common symptoms there are associated with periods.

Cravings that occur during this time can be erratic and unhealthy. However, there are foods that you could avoid which may improve your overall “moon time.” Doing away with these enable the body to work in its most natural state and let natural cycles take place as they should. These foods are:

Processed foods

Any ready-made nourishment off the shelf; snacks, juices, canned food, sauces, smoked meat have already lost a greater portion of their nutrient content due to processing and preservation. Taking these foods can interfere with your regular appetite causing hormonal imbalance.

Refined sugar

Apart from the quick energy rush, there is nothing good about sugar on your periods. It will trigger an overflow, make you moody when the sugar levels plummet and you definitely do not want to combine that with the cramps.

Salty foods

Bloating, water retention are the main causes of period pains. Watching out the salt intake in the food you ingest can be useful. This includes that you watch out for the amount of sodium in your food. Even any extra amount of table salt in vegetables means it is not needed and unhealthy.

Saturated fats

Found in fatty meat, high-fat foods, fried food and such should be avoided. Trans-fats, hydrogenated vegetable oil collectively affect hormone activity and cause inflammation. Staying away from these can help your body regulate the hormones naturally.

Caffeine

As much as you might need a little boost for your fatigue on a lazy day, any product that contains caffeine shouldn’t be the first to reach out to. It raises the levels of cortisol which is a stress hormone that triggers anxiety and elevates tension.

Alcohol

Liquor intake is known to increase estrogen levels that worsen both your flow and cramps. Afterwards, when dehydrated, the body tends to retain fluids which causes cramps or increases the existing pain.