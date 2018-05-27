ALSO READ: How to make chicken in coconut sauce

This recipe is simple yet fun to create. We’ll add some strawberries to enhance the flavour and rose sherbet or rooh afza (all readily available in our local food stores or supermarket). Dates are ultimate staple during Ramadhan. Traditionally, they are known as the food Prophet Muhammad P.B.U.H ate when he broke his fast. When fasting lasts from sunrise to sunset, the body can develop mild problems such as headaches, low blood sugar and lethargy. Dates are an excellent source of fiber, sugar, magnesium and potassium. They are also quite filling which make dates much better than fried or fatty foods that only get digested quickly and leave one hungry for more.

What you’ll need

500ml ice cold milk

80g dates (seeds removed)

2 tablespoons rose sherbet

100g strawberries

Whipped cream for garnish

What to do

In a blender, put the dates and ensure all seeds are removed, add in rose sherbet syrup, and some strawberries and milk.

Give it a good blend about 3 minutes resting the blender every minute or so.

Once the dates and strawberries are completely blended and the mixture all frothy, get your long glasses and pour in the shake.

Garnish with strawberries on the side of the glass and if you wish, pop some whipped cream to further enhance the flavour of the shake and make the glass more presentable. Serve cold immediately.

