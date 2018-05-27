﻿ How to make dates milk shake : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Recipes

This is how you can make dates interesting to eat

user-avatar
By
Chef Ali Mandhry

27th May 2018

ALSO READ: How to make chicken in coconut sauce

This recipe is simple yet fun to create. We’ll add some strawberries to enhance the flavour and rose sherbet or rooh afza (all readily available in our local food stores or supermarket). Dates are ultimate staple during Ramadhan. Traditionally, they are known as the food Prophet Muhammad P.B.U.H ate when he broke his fast. When fasting lasts from sunrise to sunset, the body can develop mild problems such as headaches, low blood sugar and lethargy. Dates are an excellent source of fiber, sugar, magnesium and potassium. They are also quite filling which make dates much better than fried or fatty foods that only get digested quickly and leave one hungry for more.

What you’ll need

  • 500ml ice cold milk
  • 80g dates (seeds removed)
  • 2 tablespoons rose sherbet
  • 100g strawberries
  • Whipped cream for garnish

What to do

  • In a blender, put the dates and ensure all seeds are removed, add in rose sherbet syrup, and some strawberries and milk.
  • Give it a good blend about 3 minutes resting the blender every minute or so.
  • Once the dates and strawberries are completely blended and the mixture all frothy, get your long glasses and pour in the shake.
  • Garnish with strawberries on the side of the glass and if you wish, pop some whipped cream to further enhance the flavour of the shake and make the glass more presentable. Serve cold immediately.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7

 

recipes
foodrecipes datesmilkshake

Related Stories

How to make chicken in coconut sauce

Recipes

How to make chicken in coconut sauce

By Chef Ali Mandhry

How to make kebab in thick tomato sauce

Recipes

How to make kebab in thick tomato sauce

By Chef Ali Mandhry

How to make a tropical fruit and milk smoothie

Recipes

How to make a tropical fruit and milk smoothie

By Chef Ali Mandhry

How to make coconut prawns with rice

Recipes

How to make coconut prawns with rice

By Chef Ali Mandhry

How to make pan seared steak with cheesy sauce

Recipes

How to make pan seared steak with cheesy sauce

By Chef Ali Mandhry

5 yummy recipes that your child will definitely love

Food

5 yummy recipes that your child will definitely love

By Wambui Kuria

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman