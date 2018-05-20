ALSO READ: Five ways castor oil is beneficial for your face

If you are suffering from dry and cracked feet, then you are way overdue for a foot scrub. Not treating your feet at this point may lead to even longer fissures and rougher feet. Ouch! Fortunately, you do not have to spend your money on expensive beauty parlors for manicures and pedicures when you can do it yourself.

With the right foot scrubs and soaks there is nothing that can’t be fixed no matter how you hate your toes.

While most of us overlook our feet, they need some attention too. When taken care of regularly, the benefits are worth a shot.

It boosts blood circulation in your feet which helps relieve aches.

It soothes foot pain and discomfort due to walking or standing for long hours especially in uncomfortable high shoes.

Massaging your feet with a scrub relaxes your mind, body and spirit thus relieving stress.

Your feet look amazing because the foot scrub gently exfoliates and removes all the dirt and dead skin cells. This means you can wear sandals and open shoes without fear.

To get you started on smooth healthier feet, here is a cost effective and safe foot scrub that you can mix up at home and treat yourself after a long week.

For this you will need a bowl, a spoon and a jar to store the scrub. You will also need a cup of white sugar, 2 teaspoons of baking soda, 2 teaspoons of olive oil and 2 teaspoons of honey. A teaspoon of Jojoba oil and essential oil are optional.

Put the white sugar in a bowl. It acts as the base and the exfoliant. Add the olive oil and mix with the spoon. The olive oil will work as an excellent moisturizer. At this point add the baking soda and mix. This will also act as a natural exfoliant and will cleanse your skin. It will also help balance your skin’s pH ensuring a moisturized skin. Add the honey and blend until there are no clumps. The honey will nourish the parched skin and help in anti-ageing. At this point you may add jojoba oil or any other essential oil to give the mixture a nice fragrance. Your scrub is ready and may be put in a jar to store in a cool dry place for up to 2 weeks.

For faster results can use this scrub before or after showering. Make sure to massage the scrub in circular motion concentrating on the rough parts before rinsing your feet. You can use this scrub on your hands as well to reap the same benefits.

ALSO READ: Three most common skin conditions you should be aware of