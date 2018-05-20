ALSO READ: How to make kebab in thick tomato sauce

Ramadhan Mubarak, my favorite season of the year has begun let’s make a super delicious and easy to whip up chicken in coated with coconut sauce using only one nonstick pan with a tight lid. I have simplified this meal from the traditional Kuku wa kupaka where you have to Charcoal grill the chicken then cook the sauce aside then top it up on the grilled chicken, today we will prepare the chicken in just one pan and should take you not more than 30 minutes to have your ‘Kuku wa kupaka’.

Ingredients

1 full capon halved into two pieces

Juice of 2 lime

1 teaspoon garlic ginger paste

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon white vinegar

150ml coconut cream

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Method

Marinate the halved chicken with curry powder, paprika, garlic ginger paste, salt to taste and lime juice rub all the marination ingredients over the chicken ensuring that the marinade is coated well on each side of the chicken. Let the chicken marinate and infuse the flavors well for about 3 hours or so.

In a hot non-stick pan over medium heat pour in some oil let the pan be sizzling hot for about 5 minutes then go in with the marinated chicken add both the chicken halves and Pan sear the chicken for about 5 - 6 minutes on each side or until you get a golden brown color on the outer skin, once browned add extra lime juice, pour in the coconut cream over the chicken and coriander leaves, reduce heat and cover with a tight lid to cook for a further 10 minutes so that the chicken will cook further with the steam trapped in the pan.

