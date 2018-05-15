Single dad struggles: Tedd Josiah’s emotional tribute to late wife on Mother’s Day

ALSO READ: She gave herself to me and allowed my little angel to grow inside her: Tedd Josiah sends powerful birthday message to late wife

Kenyan Music producer, Tedd Josiah has become a model to many over the last few couple of months. Tedd, who lost his baby mama, Regina Katar due to post-delivery complications has taken up the parenting role with so much grace.

The music producer never shies away from sharing his day to day life as a single dad on social media.

On Mother’s day however, it was not about him and his little princess. It was about the princess’s mother. Ted took to his Instagram to share some cherished memories they had together as young parents accompanied by an emotional Mother’s Day message.

His post read:

To an Angel ???????? up in heaven, To a mother Resting In Peace @reginahkatar You put all that you were into being the best Mom EVER & even though you were a Mom for only 3 months you honestly were the greatest Mom I’ve ever seen! To give of urself even through ur pain, to make #HRH Her Royal Highness #Empress #GummyBear ???????????????????? the happiest little baby was magical to see. From the moment we conceived and the entire 9 months of carrying her, i knew you were going to make the best mom in the world!

You gave and gave and gave, you loved and loved and then loved some more.

Why God took you from this little child only He knows. I can never be half the mother you were to little Jay Jay so please take care of her from heaven, watch over us so that we make it thru. Speak to God for us & love us from there as we both love you.

Thank you mommy for being everything to us.

This is your 1st Mother’s Day and we wish you a happy one our angel???????? Signed

Jameela W. Josiah & daddy

Tedd went ahead to even share some of the last WhatsApp chats he shared with Katar: