Onesimus Twinamasiko

Onesimus Twinamasiko, a Ugandan Member of Parliament has found himself in hot soup thanks to his rather stupid comments. The legislator on Ugandan television channel NTV "as a man, you need to discipline your wife. "You need to touch her a bit, you tackle her, beat her somehow to really streamline her." His remarks have received massive criticism from netizens and women groups.

ALSO READ: Photos: Woman doused in acid by her husband for 'failing' to give birth to a boy

Seeing that more than one in five women aged 15-49 have experienced domestic or sexual violence in Uganda, (government report published last year), most netizens could not understand why a member of parliament would encourage Gender Based Violence rather than condemn it.

Onesimus Twinamasiko’s nasty remarks were a reaction to President Museveni’s remarks where he said that men who beat their wives are cowards and should face full wrath of the law. The legislator’s remarks revoked a trending hashtag # OnesimusTwinamasikoMustresign on twitter.

The MP however tried to justify his remarks in an interview with BBC by saying:

"I don't mean beatings which cause injuries or death - but a slap - I would feel fine! Because it's calling me to order. We would sit down and sort it out.

"I was slapped once by my wife and it was OK with me, because we sorted out our differences. I also slapped her once. She had wronged me."

Social media users were reacting to a viral clip posted by an NTV Uganda journalist:

ALSO READ: Five horrific cases of domestic violence against women in Kenya in the past three months