﻿ President Uhuru joins Kanze Dena and her family in mourning the death of her father : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Anchor Kanze Dena in mourning after losing father to prolonged illness

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

12th Mar 2018
Kanze and her father in an earlier photo [courtesy]

TV anchor Kanze Dena has lost her father Harry Kitao Stephens. He passed away after battling a terminal illness.

ALSO READ: Painful: Kanze Dena breaks down and cries as she recounts the death of her daughter

In an emotional post on her social media, Kanze mourned her father saying that his legacy lives on.

The late Mr Kitao was a community mobilizer who played a key role in supporting the education of children from disadvantaged families Kibra, Kisauni and Taita Taveta.

Among dignitaries who have mourned the death is President Uhuru Kenyatta who sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Kitao.

The President termed him as an inspiration and one whose accomplishments and legacy is to be remembered for his great contribution to his community and the country as a whole.

The memorial service for the late Mr Kitao will be held on 16th March at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi before  being laid to rest at NAIROBI’S Langa’ta cemetery on Saturday 17th March.

Kanze Dena
Kanze mourns father
Harry Kitao Stephens
President Uhuru Kenyatta

Related Stories

Painful: Kanze Dena breaks down and cries as she recounts the death of her daughter

Readers Lounge

Painful: Kanze Dena breaks down and cries as she recounts the death of her daughter

By Wanja Mbuthia

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman