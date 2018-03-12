Kanze and her father in an earlier photo [courtesy]

TV anchor Kanze Dena has lost her father Harry Kitao Stephens. He passed away after battling a terminal illness.

In an emotional post on her social media, Kanze mourned her father saying that his legacy lives on.

The late Mr Kitao was a community mobilizer who played a key role in supporting the education of children from disadvantaged families Kibra, Kisauni and Taita Taveta.

Among dignitaries who have mourned the death is President Uhuru Kenyatta who sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Kitao.

The President termed him as an inspiration and one whose accomplishments and legacy is to be remembered for his great contribution to his community and the country as a whole.

It is with grief and a deep sense of loss that I learnt of the death of Mr Harry Kitao Stephens and I convey my deep sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends. The late Mr Stephens was father to Kanze Dena, anchor of “Nipashe” on Citizen TV. — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 11, 2018

The memorial service for the late Mr Kitao will be held on 16th March at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi before being laid to rest at NAIROBI’S Langa’ta cemetery on Saturday 17th March.