Gospel singer and TV host, Kambua on Friday talked about her not having children yet. The ‘Nishikilie’ singer was talking to Amina Abdi on NTV’S the Trend. Kambua admitted that she has frequently been asked why she is yet to get children yet it has been six years since she was married to Jackson Mathu. She admitted that sometimes those questions are irritating. Kambua and husband

“People will have an opinion over everything, over children. Today I saw a comment and deleted it because this guy commented on my Instagram and he says ‘When are you going to get pregnant, you’re getting old'”

“I remember thinking, the reason why it angers me is because people don’t even know what your journey is like. They don’t know what you’re struggling with. They don’t know if you even what to have children. They don’t know if you can have children and there are so many people especially today who are struggling with infertility. It so unfortunate that we become such a culture of being so intrusive and putting people down. Shamming each other on things like that. I would wish that people would be sensitized. I have people who are close to me who might not be at the fore front like I am but who go through that every day.”

Kambua also said that her husband is the best thing that ever happened to her. She went ahead to say the hubby has white hair which she loves but something that makes people call him old.