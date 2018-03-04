Dear Coleen,

My current partner is always in contact with her ex and she tries to hide her phone when texts come through. One night I saw they put ‘love you’ to each other, but she insists there is nothing going on between them and that they are just close friends. Who are friends with their ex? Is it just me being paranoid and overthinking things, or is she hiding something from me?

Coleen says

I don’t know if something more is going on – that’s for you to find out. Maybe she’s hiding her phone simply because she knows the messages annoy you.

Some people are friends with an ex, however, if it’s something their partner isn’t comfortable with and it’s threatening the relationship, then they have to ask themselves who’s more important. Your girlfriend needs to ask herself that question – do you mean more to her than her old love?

If she’s truly moved on and is planning a future with you, then she needs to accept that she can’t be so chummy with her ex. I always think that it’s possible to stay close to an ex while you’re single, but when you meet other people it’s not fair to expect them to just accept that friendship.