Kim Kardashian finally reveals Chicago West and she is too cute

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga wants a DNA test for baby Stormi

After the long wait, Kim Kardashian West has finally revealed the face of her third born Chicago. The youngest West is so beautiful and almost looks like Dream Kardashian, daughter to the Kim’s brother Rob. Kim K has been keeping her off the lime light from day one though there is one interesting things she said about parenting: ‘’One of the rules I have about being present with my kids is I don’t have my phone when I’m with them. So, like story time at night, in the mornings getting ready, I just don’t have my phone.”

Here is the photo of Baby Chicago West….she is so adorable!

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian seen stepping out with the third born, Chicago West for the first time