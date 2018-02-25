﻿ Major home treatments for small accidents : Evewoman - The Standard
These are the types of accidents that can be treated at home

Esther Muchene

25th Feb 2018

 

Home accidents are common no matter how hard we try to avoid them. We go through extreme measures to ensure the house is safe especially with young ones running around. Sadly, it is never enough and no one is assured of an accident free environment. Before rushing to hospital in panic, it’s important to have some basic knowledge on what to do should these accidents happen. With these simple home treatments, parents can also pass on the information to older siblings and helpers who can save a life or avert a serious crisis.

  • Bruises

A fall may not necessarily be serious but it can lead to bruising which can be rather painful. Clean it with warm salty or a disinfectant then place a pack of ice on it to reduce swelling.

  • Sprains

These occur when a joint is twisted or stretched mostly the ankles. You can place a pack of ice on it as well to reduce swelling.

  • Cuts

They can be very nasty at times and if it happens, apply pressure on the wound to control and stop the bleeding then apply an antiseptic to avoid infections. After a few minutes check if there’s bleeding and if not then it doesn’t need stitching.

  • Choking

Children innocently like to put objects in their mouth and end up swallowing them which can lead to choking. Bend them over and hit the back with some force or exert pressure on their chest cavity to expel the object. If you cannot do the Heimlich maneuver which is used to treat airway obstructions, then it is advised you rush the child to the emergency room to get assistance.

  • Burns

This is common not only to children but adults as well. When it happens pour cold water immediately for 10 minutes then place a clean plastic bag or cling film on the burn to help it heal.

  • Falling objects

When trying to reach or grab something placed high on a shelf or cabinet can often lead to an injury. If no bleeding is present, place ice on affected to avoid swelling.

  • Tripping and falling

Everyone has fallen down at one point in their life. This common accident can cause bruises which need to be properly cleaned. Use hydrogen peroxide or a disinfectant and if none is present warm salty water will work just as fine. Finish with an antiseptic to avoid infections.

  • Poisoning

This can happen by mistake or intentionally. Whatever the case, ingested poison for example can be diluted with milk or water but do not induce vomiting. It is advisable to administer first aid and rush the person to hospital for further treatment.

 

