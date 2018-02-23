﻿ Lupita Nyong’o to be featured in Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

The Kenyan actor lands another role from one of the top Comedians worldwide

Shanniq Monicah

23rd Feb 2018

Lupita was right when she quoted that ‘Dreams are valid’. She made us proud when she was playing a major role in the first Black super hero film, Black Panther and now she will be starring and producing Trevor Noah’s feature film of his book titled ‘Born a Crime’.

The book provides details about his mother, Patricia, who grew up in a hut with 14 occupants and took her son to three churches every Sunday, a prayer meeting on Tuesday, Bible study on Wednesday, and youth church on Thursday.

Lupita Nyong'o with Trevor Noah

Trevor added that Lupita will take the leading role of his mother in the book. We are very proud of Lupita and she is the perfect definition of a go-getter.

 

