Fake Trust Condoms in the market

Derrick Oluoch

12th Feb 2018
Trust Condoms. PSK has singled out the 'studded' brand as the affected one

There is suspicion that there are counterfeit condoms in the market.

ALSO READ: Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

This has been brought about by a three-day advert by the distributor of Trust Condoms, Population Services Kenya (PSK), published in the local dailies.

The distributor cautions shoppers and users of the said brand of condoms to look out for the trade marks on the condoms.

The firm has singled out one of its products, Trust Studded, as the affected one and has warned people to look out for particular marks of quality on the packets so as to ensure they are purchasing the authentic product.

PSK has notified the buyers to confirm that the name “Studded” appears in bold and is at the centre of the pack. They have also reiterated that the pack should have the population service contact details.

It is prudent to note that faulty condoms minimise the effectiveness of the contraceptives and thus increase the likelihood of pregnancy, transmission of HIV/AIDS and STIs.

ALSO READ: Why Zimbabwe first lady had to resign

Evewoman