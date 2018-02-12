﻿ He sent pic of his ‘dudu’, now angry I didn’t send mine : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Between The Sheets

You don’t have to send him your nudes just because he sent his

user-avatar
By
Dr Cupid

12th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day survival kit for girls dating unromantic 'cavemen'

I am 20 years old. My boyfriend is 25. We have been dating for six months. A few days ago, we were chatting on text and the conversation got really spicy. He then sent me a picture of his private parts and asked me to send him mine. I am not comfortable with that kind of stuff so I said no. He got angry that I did not reciprocate and stopped talking to me. I don’t know what to say to him or even if I should say anything at all. What should I do?

Mary, Kajiado

Nothing. You did nothing wrong. You had a right to say no. If he continues being an ass about it dump him. You deserve better.

telegram-follow
Nudes
relationships
Dr Cupid
next

Related Stories

Valentine's Day survival kit for girls dating unromantic 'cavemen'

Readers Lounge

Valentine's Day survival kit for girls dating unromantic 'cavemen'

By Anne Muiruri

Confessions: How my daughter snatched my husband and became my co-wife

Readers Lounge

Confessions: How my daughter snatched my husband and became my co-wife

By Irvin Jalang'o and David Odongo

The stupid things you should never do for your spouse

Relationships

The stupid things you should never do for your spouse

By Esther Muchene

Reasons why your man has a low sexual drive

Girl Talk

Reasons why your man has a low sexual drive

By Shanniq Monicah

6 Excuses that women give when they don’t want you

My Man

6 Excuses that women give when they don’t want you

By Shanniq Monicah

This is how women pleasure themselves when their partners are not around

Between The Sheets

This is how women pleasure themselves when their partners are not around

By Wanja Mbuthia

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua

My Man

Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua

By Derrick Oluoch

My epileptic sister healed my porn addiction- The Story of Fredrick Mboya

My Man

My epileptic sister healed my porn addiction- The Story of Fredrick Mboya

By Wesley Kipng'enoh

He sent pic of his ‘dudu’, now angry I didn’t send mine

Between The Sheets

He sent pic of his ‘dudu’, now angry I didn’t send mine

By Dr Cupid

Why Zimbabwe first lady had to resign

Readers Lounge

Why Zimbabwe first lady had to resign

By Derrick Oluoch

Things that go through a woman’s mind after the one-night stand

Girl Talk

Things that go through a woman’s mind after the one-night stand

By Shanniq Monicah

6 things you need to know before you lose your virginity

Girl Talk

6 things you need to know before you lose your virginity

By Shanniq Monicah

Valentine's Day survival kit for girls dating unromantic 'cavemen'

Readers Lounge

Valentine's Day survival kit for girls dating unromantic 'cavemen'

By Anne Muiruri

Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

Readers Lounge

Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

By Derrick Oluoch

Evewoman