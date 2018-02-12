He sent pic of his ‘dudu’, now angry I didn’t send mine

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day survival kit for girls dating unromantic 'cavemen'

I am 20 years old. My boyfriend is 25. We have been dating for six months. A few days ago, we were chatting on text and the conversation got really spicy. He then sent me a picture of his private parts and asked me to send him mine. I am not comfortable with that kind of stuff so I said no. He got angry that I did not reciprocate and stopped talking to me. I don’t know what to say to him or even if I should say anything at all. What should I do?

Mary, Kajiado

Nothing. You did nothing wrong. You had a right to say no. If he continues being an ass about it dump him. You deserve better.