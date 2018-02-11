﻿ This is where you should be on Valentine’s day with your boo : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Plots for this Valentine's day

user-avatar
By
Kenya Buzz

11th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Revealed!! How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to spend their Valentine’s Day

 

 

Valentines day is days away and are you still wondering where to be and go? There is no need to worry at all because there is a romantic deals for all the Kenyan Lovers.

 

  • This valentine treats your loved ones to a four course meal @ Bonds Garden Restaurant for only 3500/= per couple with complimentary glass of wine.

  • Sing your heart out to your loved one at Capital Centre.  Take a video of yourself or your loved one singing your favorite love song and share it with us on our Capital Centre Facebook page on 14th February 2018. Get your friends to like your video and you might just win yourself a Dstv Decoder with free installation and 2 months’ free subscription. Don’t keep your love hidden, sing it out.

  • An African valentine with African wine at Club Mojos in CBD.

ALSO READ: Things to do for your man this Valentine’s

  • All roads lead to Hilton hotel on valentine’s day. Lots of entertainment with food and drinks.

  • To make the occasion even more special, you’re invited for an exclusive romantic Wine Dinner at the beach. Maximum 12 guest on one table. Start with glass of sangria and canapes, 4 course meal paired with wine @ 3500 per person. If you want to make someone feel loved and special, reserve your exclusive spot, seats are limited. Unique experience for this Valentine's day at Forty Thieves Beach bar & restaurant at the new Bar Bar.

telegram-follow
valentinemood
valentinevents
next

Related Stories

Revealed!! How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to spend their Valentine’s Day

Relationships

Revealed!! How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to spend their Valentine’s Day

By Wanja Mbuthia

Things to do for your man this Valentine’s

My Man

Things to do for your man this Valentine’s

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Miss World Kenya 2016 Sheila Kanini shares what happens behind the modelling industry

Entertainment

Miss World Kenya 2016 Sheila Kanini shares what happens behind the modelling industry

By Shanniq Monicah

Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga wants a DNA test for baby Stormi

Entertainment

Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga wants a DNA test for baby Stormi

By Shanniq Monicah

Celebrated Tanzanian Musician AY weds his fiancée Remy in a lavish wedding

Entertainment

Celebrated Tanzanian Musician AY weds his fiancée Remy in a lavish wedding

By Shanniq Monicah

Adelle Onynago reveals the first design for her new cloth-line

Entertainment

Adelle Onynago reveals the first design for her new cloth-line

By Shanniq Monicah

5 times Anita Nderu has shown us she is a Fashionista

Trendsetters

5 times Anita Nderu has shown us she is a Fashionista

By Shanniq Monicah

This is where you should be on Valentine’s day with your boo

Readers Lounge

This is where you should be on Valentine’s day with your boo

By Kenya Buzz

Top 7 Wedding Cake flavors that couples are in love with

Wellness

Top 7 Wedding Cake flavors that couples are in love with

By Shanniq Monicah

Small mistakes women make with their inner wears

Girl Talk

Small mistakes women make with their inner wears

By Shanniq Monicah

Evewoman