Trends can be hard to keep up with and what’s even worse is how fast they end. Remember the thin eyebrows everyone was obsessed with?

Not anymore! Thick eyebrows are all the rage and for a minute everyone wants a pair. However if you happen to be those women who over plucked their brows and ended up looking like a clown, lucky you there is hope.

Step away from the tweezers for at least three to four months-which is the average growth month cycle for eyebrows. In the meantime, make eye pencil your friend and fake it ‘til you make it.

That said, this promises no overnight miracles but results should seen over time depending on the damage caused and how fast your hair grows.

Castor oil

It contains vitamins, proteins and fatty acids that aid in growing and thickening. Apply it on the eyebrows using a cotton wool then massage for few minutes. By nourishing your follicles, this encourages growth. Apply directly and leave for 30 minutes then rinse it off with warm water or preferably, leave it overnight for quicker results.

Olive oil

Rich in Vitamin A and E, olive oil is known to thicken hair by preventing dryness and hair loss. Apply warm olive oil directly and massage. Leave it for a few minutes or overnight then rinse off.

Aloe vera

Containing a compound called aloenin, this promotes hair growth and also softens the skin around your eyebrows making it softer. Extract the gel from the plant and apply on the eyebrows. Allow it to sit for 30 minutes then wash off and repeat daily.

Onion juice

Onion juice is packed with sulfur, selenium, vitamin B and C and other minerals which stimulate hair growth. Sulfur aids in collagen production necessary for hair growth. Crush pieces of onions to extract the juice and use a cotton swab to apply the juice to the area. Rinse after an hour and due to its pungent smell you can wipe it off with a cloth or cotton wool soaked in diluted lemon juice.

Milk

Milk contains proteins and nutrients that promote growth of the roots of the hair. Of the two vital proteins is whey and casein which trigger hair growth. Soak a cotton ball, apply and massage until it dries. Rinse with warm water and repeat twice a day until you get effective results.

Vitamin E capsules

As much as it is used to keep your body healthy it is also good for external uses. Buy it from any health outlet and break it open. Rub the oil onto your eyebrows directly twice a day or leave it overnight.