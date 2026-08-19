Parliament set to vet Sossion, Lentoijoni for TSC Commissioner posts

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TSC Commissioner nominee Antonina Lentoijoni. [File]

The National Assembly is set to vet Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Director of Staffing Antonina Lentoijoni and former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion for appointment as commissioners, as Parliament takes the next step in determining their suitability for the constitutional body.

The Departmental Committee on Education will conduct the approval hearings on Thursday, August 20, 2026, in Nairobi. Sossion is scheduled to appear before the committee at 10am, followed by Lentoijoni.

President William Ruto nominated the two education professionals in July, and the nominations were subsequently transmitted to Parliament for consideration and approval. The National Assembly formally referred the nominations to the Education Committee in accordance with the Constitution and the Teachers Service Commission Act.

The High Court had issued conservatory orders in July stopping consideration of the nominations following a constitutional petition challenging the appointments. The orders were later lifted, allowing Parliament to proceed with the hearings.

The committee is expected to examine the nominees' academic and professional qualifications, experience, integrity and overall suitability for the positions. Members of the public were also invited to submit memoranda on the nominees' suitability.

Lentoijoni offers extensive experience from within the TSC itself. Her career in education spans more than 26 years, including nearly two decades in senior management at the Commission. She began her career as a teacher before moving into education administration.

She was appointed Acting Director of Staffing in July 2022 and confirmed as substantive Director of Staffing in August 2024. In that role, she has been involved in teacher recruitment, deployment, transfers, promotions, workforce planning and disciplinary processes.

Lentoijoni holds a Bachelor of Education and a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi. She is also a certified ISO Lead Auditor, qualifications that complement her experience in education administration and institutional management.

Her nomination comes at a significant period for the TSC, which is managing major changes in Kenya's education system, including the implementation of Competency-Based Education and continuing demands for effective teacher recruitment and deployment.

As Director of Staffing, Lentoijoni has been at the centre of decisions affecting thousands of teachers, giving her detailed knowledge of the Commission's operations and challenges.

Sossion, meanwhile, brings extensive experience in teacher representation and education policy. He served as KNUT secretary-general and became one of the country's most prominent voices on teachers' welfare, remuneration and working conditions.

He later served as a nominated Member of Parliament between 2017 and 2022, where he participated in national policy and legislative debates.

His nomination has therefore attracted attention because of his long association with the teaching profession and organised labour.

The former union leader has previously been a strong advocate for teachers, particularly on pay, collective bargaining and working conditions.

In recent remarks on his vision for the profession, Sossion said he would support efforts to transform Kenya's teaching sector, pointing to Singapore as a benchmark for improving education quality.

If approved, the two nominees would join the TSC at a time when the institution faces intense scrutiny over teacher shortages, workload, remuneration, deployment and governance. Recent audit findings have also raised concerns about the Commission's financial position and operational controls.