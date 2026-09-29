Muriithi takes over as KRP party leader with an industrialisation pledge

Kenya Reform Party leader Ndiritu Muriithi speaking during a National Delegates Conference (NDC) 2026.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Former Laikipia governor Ndiritu Muriithi yesterday took over as the party leader of the Kenya Reform Party (KRP).

It was a symbolic takeover for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) chairman at a venue better known as the home where the second liberation unravelled.