Ruto TSC Commissioner nominee Antonina Lentoijoni

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Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Commissioner nominee Antonina Lentoijoni. [Courtesy]

President William Ruto's nomination of Antonina Lentoijoni to serve as a member of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has brought into focus a career spanning more than 26 years in Kenya's education sector.

A seasoned education administrator with extensive experience in teacher management, Lentoijoni has spent nearly two decades in senior leadership at the Commission, rising through the ranks from classroom teacher to Director of Staffing.

Her nomination, alongside former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion, was announced by State House on July 21.

The nominations have since been forwarded to Parliament for vetting and approval by the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Education before consideration by the House.

"The following Presidential nominations have been transmitted to Parliament for consideration and approval in accordance with the Constitution and the relevant statutes. Two Members, Teachers Service Commission (TSC): Ms. Antonina Lentoijoni and Wilson Sossion," State House said in a statement.

If approved by Parliament, Lentoijoni will join the constitutional commission at a critical time as the TSC continues to implement education reforms, strengthen teacher management, and address staffing shortages in public schools.

Lentoijoni's career in education began in the classroom as a mathematics teacher at Kirisia High School in Samburu West.

Her experience teaching students provided firsthand insight into the realities facing educators, laying the foundation for a career dedicated to improving teacher management and service delivery.

She later joined the Teachers Service Commission, where she steadily advanced through various management positions. Over the last 17 years, she has held senior leadership roles that have placed her at the centre of key policy and operational decisions affecting Kenya's teaching workforce.

Her rise within the Commission reflects years of experience in education administration, human resource management, and strategic planning.

Lentoijoni holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi, equipping her with expertise in organizational leadership and strategic planning.

She also earned a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), which provided the academic foundation for her career in teaching and education administration.

Beyond her university qualifications, she is a certified ISO Lead Auditor with professional training in quality management systems which has supported her work in strengthening institutional governance and ensuring compliance with quality standards within the Teachers Service Commission.

Lentoijoni was appointed Acting Director of Staffing in July 2022 following restructuring within the Commission before being confirmed as the substantive Director of Staffing in August 2024.

As Director of Staffing, she has overseen some of the Commission's most critical functions, including teacher recruitment, deployment, transfers, promotions, workforce planning, and teacher discipline.

She has also supervised regional and county TSC directors while overseeing the Teacher Management Information System (TMIS), a key platform for managing teacher records and staffing data nationwide.

Her office has played a central role in ensuring schools across the country are adequately staffed, balancing teacher demand and supply across counties while supporting equitable access to quality education.

Among Lentoijoni's notable achievements is overseeing the deployment of more than 1,200 primary school teachers to junior secondary schools to facilitate the implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

She has also contributed to developing a new administrative framework for comprehensive schools and led the Commission's engagement with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) on teacher workload and compensation under the new education system.

These initiatives have placed her at the heart of Kenya's ongoing education reforms, particularly as the country transitions to new learning structures requiring significant adjustments in teacher deployment and management.

Should Parliament approve her nomination, Lentoijoni will help provide strategic leadership and oversight at the Teachers Service Commission, the constitutional body responsible for managing Kenya's public teaching workforce.

Her responsibilities will include participating in decisions on teacher recruitment, registration, deployment, promotions, transfers, and disciplinary matters in accordance with the Constitution and the Teachers Service Commission Act.

She will also work alongside fellow commissioners in reviewing teacher education standards, assessing national teacher demand and supply, advising the government on policies affecting the teaching profession, and strengthening governance within the Commission.

Her deep institutional knowledge is expected to contribute to informed decision-making as the Commission navigates evolving education policies and workforce challenges.