Teachers' unions demand clear rules on TSC social media directive

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TSC Human Resource Management and Development officer Chrisantose Odhiambo. [Spice FM]

Teachers' unions want the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to define what counts as misconduct before enforcing its new social media directive, warning that vague rules could be used to intimidate educators.

Joseph Karuri, a Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) representative in Nairobi, said the union backs the commission's push to guard learners online but wants specific guidance on what breaches the rules and what penalties follow.

"We support TSC, but there should be clear guidelines on what constitutes misconduct and what kind of disciplinary action will be taken. This will help guide teachers and ensure that they understand the consequences of their actions," Karuri said.

Karuri warned that without such safeguards, school administrators or other agents of the employer could misuse the policy to intimidate teachers or interfere with legitimate expression outside school.

He noted that many teachers depend on social media for professional development, accessing teaching resources and sharing ideas that improve lesson delivery.

"We need to have a clear guideline, not just saying this is bad and when this happens, it's a misconduct and discipline is going to be taken," Karuri explained.

Unions are pushing for wider consultation between TSC and teachers before detailed guidelines take shape, arguing that educators need clarity on what is prohibited, particularly for content created outside school premises and working hours.

The demand follows a TSC circular issued on August 13 cautioning teachers that professional and ethical standards extend to digital spaces.

TSC Human Resource Management and Development officer Chrisantose Odhiambo said the directive aims to protect learners, most of whom are minors, while also shielding teachers from legal and disciplinary trouble.

"The whole circular is about, number one, protecting the learner. Number two, making sure that the teacher is guarded, so that we don't have a teacher overexposing himself," Odhiambo said, speaking on Spice FM.

Odhiambo added that the move is not a gag order but a reminder that teachers remain bound by law and their professional code of conduct on platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

The commission has raised concerns over teachers posting photographs, videos or personal information involving learners without parental consent, warning that such exposure could breach data protection requirements regardless of whether the content is meant to be educational or promotional.

"You don't want a teacher posting an innocent video, imagining it is innocent, and then tomorrow you see a parent in court," Odhiambo observed.

TSC linked the concern to a rise in teachers using social media to promote businesses, share educational content, air opinions and join political discussions, arguing that public servants must exercise caution when expressing political views.

The commission cited cases involving cyberbullying, harassment, intimidation, hate speech, ethnic incitement and the spread of offensive material that could damage the profession's reputation.

"What we have done is to draw the line on the person who has no basis to defend himself. And that is the minor," Odhiambo noted.