Murang'a bar owners urge government to target sources of illicit liquor

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Murang’a bar and hotel owners are up in arms over the persistent raids on their business premises in search of counterfeit liquor, instead of the government focusing on the source.

They asked security agencies to step up the eradication of cheap liquor by targeting the sources.

Led by their chairman John Joseph Njuguna, the bar owners said they will support the operation to kick out the illicit liquor from the market for the interest of the community.

The bar owners met in Murang’a to deliberate on the strategies that should be employed to fight illicit liquor.

Njuguna called for continued efforts by the national and the county governments in the fight against illicit brews.

“It is our sincere hope that the manufacturers and the distributors of the illicit liquor should be acted upon as the rule of law demands,” said Njuguna.

Jane Wanjiru, a member of the bar owners association, said all leaders must be responsible and do their part in fighting the illicit liquor.

“All must stand up and condemn the presence of the killer brews within the community,” said Ms Wanjiru.

Last week, police in Maragua intercepted illicit brews from a bar and a house during a raid that was necessitated by a tip off from the public.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has ordered fresh inspections of all alcohol manufacturing premises across the country as the government steps up its campaign against illicit brews, unsafe alcohol and the wider social and economic effects of addiction.

Kindiki directed the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, together with regulatory and enforcement agencies, to re-inspect manufacturers and establish whether they remain compliant with the standards and conditions required to operate.

“Directed enforcement and regulatory agencies to re-inspect manufacturers premises to ascertain the current state of compliance with all applicable standards and regulations,” Kindiki said.