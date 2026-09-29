Court of Appeal nullifies Sh2.4bn Ruaraka land compensation deal

The Government has suffered a major legal blow after the Court of Appeal torpedoed a Sh2.4 billion compensation deal at the heart of the controversial Ruaraka land saga.[Courtesy]

The Government has suffered a major legal blow after the Court of Appeal torpedoed a Sh2.4 billion compensation deal at the heart of the controversial Ruaraka land saga, declaring the proceedings that sanctioned the payment a nullity.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Wanjiru Karanja, Francis Tuiyott and William Korir has overturned the High Court judgment that paved the way for the multimillion-shilling compensation over a 37.4-acre portion of land acquired for building GSU houses forming part of the disputed Ruaraka property.