TSC faulted for lack of clear social media guidelines as it fights gag claims

TSC Ag. CEO Eveleen Mitei before Senate Education Committee in regard to a Petition on prolonged acting appointments, staffing challenges and working conditions of teachers in Samburu county ,at Bunge Towers,Parliament,Nairobi . July 30th,2026 [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission has been faulted for failing to provide clear guidelines to teachers on how they should navigate social media, amid growing concern over what amounts to professional conduct in the online space.

The policy has elicited mixed reactions, with teachers online raising fears that the new directive could limit their freedom of expression and expose them to disciplinary action over content shared on social media.