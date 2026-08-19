TSC faulted for lack of clear social media guidelines as it fights gag claims

The Teachers Service Commission has been faulted for failing to provide clear guidelines to teachers on how they should navigate social media, amid growing concern over what amounts to professional conduct in the online space.
The policy has elicited mixed reactions, with teachers online raising fears that the new directive could limit their freedom of expression and expose them to disciplinary action over content shared on social media.
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