Four convicted over murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai and his aides

Former Kabete MP George Muchai was murdered in a robbery with violence incident.[File, Standard]

The High Court has convicted four men of murdering former Kabete MP George Muchai and his three companions in a February 2015 Nairobi shooting.

Justice Kanyi Kimondo of Milimani High Court found Eric Mungera Isabwa, Raphael Kimani Gachii, Mustafa Kimani Anyoni and Stephen Astiva Lipopo guilty of four counts of murder after concluding that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.