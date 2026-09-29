North Eastern risks isolation as El Nio threatens key roads

Passengers in transport use boats to cross at Garsen after recent floods in Tana river County. [Maarufu Mohamed, standard]

North Eastern Kenya risks being cut off from the rest of the country as heavy El Niño rains threaten to render key roads impassable.

The National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) has listed six roads that could be cut off by floods, hence hampering the movement of food, medicine and emergency teams to communities that will be affected by floods.