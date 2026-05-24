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Kindiki says government to promote 50,000 teachers

By Phares Mutembei | May. 24, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the thanksgiving ceremony for the newly elected Kuppet Meru branch Executive Secretary Muthomi Njira on May 23, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said that the government will promote 50,000 after allocating funds for the exercise in the 2026/27 budget allocation.

The DP reiterated that President William Ruto’s administration was keen to improve teachers welfare.

“In the coming budget, we have factored in the money for teachers’ promotions. The target was initially 25,000 teachers, but after further consultations with the unions, the government will now be promoting 50,000 teachers,” said Kindiki during the thanksgiving ceremony for newly elected Kuppet Meru branch Executive Secretary Muthomi Njira.

The DP regretted that some teachers had stagnated in the same job group for more than a decade.

“We are doing everything possible to improve teachers’ welfare through better terms of service and increasing their number to reduce the workload of the individual teacher,” he said.
He assured that teachers concerns over the Social Health Authority (SHA), were being addressed.

“We need to improve the SHA packages for teachers. We will expedite resolution of issues raised by teachers to ensure their health is assured because it is paramount to have a healthy teacher,” he said.

The DP said the government respects the role teachers play hence the allocation of more resources to facilitate their work and motivate them.

“Teachers are the only people who spend most of their time thinking about the welfare of children of other people more than they think about their own. Because of this, we salute you because you are the best examples of sacrifice for others,” he said.

In addition to improving their welfare, Kindiki said the Kindiki said President Ruto’s administration had also invested significantly in the education infrastructure to improve the learning environment for learners.

He noted that this had been achieved through an increase of the education budget, from Sh500 billion in 2022 to Sh765b in the next financial year.

The DP highlighted various key achievements since 2022, which included the employment of 100,000 teachers, with another batch of 20,000 to be employed in the next few weeks.

He noted the government had also funded the building of 23,000 classrooms and 1600 laboratories, he stated.

Kindiki said 3,300 teachers had been recruited for the technical and vocational education training institutions, as well as rolling out reforms to boost enrolment.
He revealed that they are looking into the request for autonomy of the Junior Secondary School.

“We have heard your requests to make JSS autonomous. We are going to discuss with various stakeholders to see what we can do as we wait for parliamentary intervention," he said.

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Teachers Promotion DP Kithure Kindiki Junior Secondary School Social Health Authority
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