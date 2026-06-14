Row erupts over appointments to Kericho County Public Service Board

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Kericho Governor Erick Mutai. [File, Standard]

The county assembly's rejection of two nominees to the Kericho County Public Service Board has sparked accusations of marginalisation from a section of residents.

Residents of Kipkelion and Koin/Sogowet constituencies have demanded intervention regarding the rejection of Joyce Kilel, who was interviewed for the positions of Secretary and Chief Executive of the board, and of Leonard Kirui as a board member.

The two were rejected during a special sitting held on June 2, 206, in what the residents described as a pattern of exclusion and marginalisation.

In a letter addressed to Governor Erick Mutai, the County Assembly Speaker Patrick Mutai confirmed that MCAs had not approved the two nominees.

Residents of the two constituencies led by Jeremiah Koech from Kipkelion West, questioned the circumstances under which Kilel's nomination was rejected despite allegedly receiving the backing of the Committee on Appointments following a formal vetting process.

According to Koech, the committee had agreed to approve Kilel's nomination, only for a different report to be allegedly tabled before the Assembly later.

"However, in a shocking departure from the truth and the requirements of procedural fairness, a different report was subsequently presented to the Assembly purporting to reflect the position of the Committee on Appointments, when in fact it contradicted the committee's findings and recommendations," he said

Koech argued that no individual, regardless of office, has the authority to alter or substitute the collective decision of a committee of the assembly, warning that such actions undermine public confidence in the county's legislative processes.

"Such action amounts to an abuse of power, a betrayal of public trust and sets a dangerous precedent for the county legislative process," he said.

Residents have now demanded the immediate reinstatement of the two.

John Ngetich, a resident, warned that the community was prepared to seek legal redress if the matter is not resolved.

"We will not accept anything less. We will fight to get the position, even if it means going to court. The nominee comes from Chebirir, which has been neglected for far too long," he said.

Rosaline Mutai echoed the sentiments, saying residents had viewed the nomination as an opportunity for greater inclusion of qualified youth from the area in county government employment.

"We want the reinstatement of the nominee. We will not accept any excuses from the County Assembly," she said.

Despite the controversy, the assembly approved the appointment of four other nominees to the board.

Dr Joseph Kipkemoi Koskei was cleared to serve as Chairperson, while Ms Chebet Eileen, Dr Benjamin Kiprono and Dr Kipyegon Raymond Kemboi were approved as members. The four were sworn into office last week.