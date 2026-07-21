MPs demand answers over dismissal of 18 pregnant police recruits

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MPs question police over dismissal of pregnant recruits. [Courtesy]

The National Assembly has demanded an explanation from the National Police Service (NPS) over the dismissal of 18 female recruits from Kiganjo Police Training College.

The recruits were dismissed after they were found to be pregnant, even as the legislators questioned the legality of the decision.

Makueni Woman Representative Suzanne Kiamba sought a statement from the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, as she called for reforms to protect the rights of affected women.

She was concerned about the dismissal, saying it raises issues of compliance with the Constitution, labour laws and principles of fair administrative action.

"Article 27 of the Constitution entitles women and men to equal treatment, including equal opportunities. The dismissal of female recruits solely based on pregnancy has therefore raised legitimate public concern regarding compliance with the Constitution, existing labour laws and the principles of fair administrative action," she said.

While the NPS confirmed in May that the recruits were discontinued from the basic recruit training course because of pregnancy, she said it is unclear whether the pregnancies occurred before the women reported for training or during the course.

She also questioned the legal and policy basis upon which the recruits were dismissed.

She urged the committee to explain the legal framework governing the discontinuation of pregnant recruits, the procedures followed before the decision was made, the officers responsible for approving the dismissals and whether the affected women were accorded a fair administrative process.

At the same time, Kiamba is seeking clarification on measures to allow female recruits found pregnant after the recruitment process to resume training upon childbirth.

She also sought reforms being undertaken to ensure police recruitment and disciplinary processes comply with constitutional guarantees of equality and non-discrimination.

Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, who chairs the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, said he will table a comprehensive response, even as he cautioned MPs against concluding the facts are established.

He explained that police training is physically demanding and recruits are expected not to be pregnant at the time of recruitment.

"It is a prerequisite that during the vetting for recruitment, they should not be pregnant. Nevertheless, I will still bring the response," Tongoyo said.

Tongoyo affirmed that the committee will investigate the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of the recruits and present its findings to the House.

But the matter sparked a debate with several MPs questioning the recruitment and medical screening procedures.

Kitui West MP Edith Nyenze wondered whether proper pregnancy tests were conducted during recruitment and argued that women who become pregnant should not automatically lose the opportunity to serve.

"There should be a mechanism of reinstating these girls back to college because it may not be a problem of their own making," she said.

But Endebess MP Robert Pukose called for restraint, saying female recruits normally undergo pregnancy tests during recruitment and upon reporting to the training college.

He said the House should await the committee's report to establish at what stage the pregnancies were detected.

Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli said pregnancy has traditionally been treated as an act of indiscipline within the disciplined services, including the police and the Kenya Defence Forces.

However, he acknowledged that some pregnancies could involve instructors or visitors rather than fellow recruits, saying this possibility should also be examined.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi challenged the notion that women alone should bear the consequences, saying that men responsible for pregnancies should equally be held accountable.

"You cannot say a woman will be chased out. Maybe it is even the boss. What happens in that case?" she posed.

Similarly, Tharaka MP George Murugara defended the existing recruitment procedures, saying female applicants declare their pregnancy status before admission and are tested medically.

He said pregnancies may go undetected if they are in the very early stages, resulting in a negative test during recruitment but a positive result months later.

Murugara affirmed that strict rules at Kiganjo Police Training College limit interaction between male and female recruits and prohibit relationships between instructors and recruits.

He added that any officer found to have breached the rules will also face disciplinary action.