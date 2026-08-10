High-profile Mt Kenya leaders skip critical ODMUDA meeting in Naivasha

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ODM party leader Oburu Odinga with UDA party leader , President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Key political figures from the Mt Kenya region who supported President William Ruto’s election in 2022 skipped the high-stakes three-day joint UDA-ODM leadership retreat in Naivasha.

The meeting was chaired by President Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Odinga and is set to establish frameworks for a power-sharing coalition and outline the 2027 political roadmap.

Notable absentees included Murang'a Governor Irungu Kangata and Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, fuelling speculation that regional leaders are shifting toward alternative political vehicles ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Members of Parliament elected on the UDA ticket and who have since shifted their political allegiance, and are now backing the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also kept off the meeting.

Even Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, in whose constituency the meeting is taking place, was a no-show.

Despite the smiling faces, cheers and bravado in the meeting held at Lake Naivasha Resort, it emerged that the two parties had major differences one year to the general elections.

Day one of the meeting was largely used to review the achievements of the government and provide updates on ongoing development projects.

The meeting is also expected to appoint a dedicated team to spearhead formal coalition talks and navigate the increasingly contentious 2027 running mate position.

The position of Deputy President and zoning, according to sources, were identified as the most serious challenges, with leaders from Central Kenya backing embattled DP Kithure Kindiki.

On the other side, ODM, as per the source, listed the DP position as their number one priority and demanded that it be filled, as political temperatures in the country went a notch higher.

This came as President Ruto, who chaired the meeting, said plans were underway to change the Broad-Based Government into a coalition come next year.

Addressing the over 200 MPs, Senators, CS’s, Governors and their Deputies, Ruto said that the Broad-Based coalition was the way to go in order to win the general elections.

He exuded confidence that the two parties with support from other small parties could come together, noting that the coalition was currently the largest in the country.

“We have had coalitions in the country before and am confident that if UDA and ODM were to unite, we would easily win the next general elections,” he said.

Ruto lashed out at the opposition, noting that they were clueless, without a vision, plan, policy and agenda ahead of the elections.

“I shudder when I think of the alternative, and we therefore have to make sure that we win not for our sake but that of Kenyans who have high hopes on us,” he said.

Despite the challenges facing the health and education sectors in the country, Ruto told the MPs that the government had addressed this and improved the lives of Kenyans.

“This Broad-Based Government is committed to addressing the high cost of living and this can be achieved by working together for a common goal,” he said.

On his part, ODM leader Oburu Oginga vowed that they were in government to stay and challenged the fence-sitters to declare their positions before the next elections.

He noted that unlike previous governments, ODM had benefited from various positions, including those of the CS's for Treasury and Energy.

“When we left the opposition for the government, Ruto was the better devil, and we shall continue working with him to solve the challenges facing the country,” he said.

Oburu defended the move by ODM to join the Broad-Based Government, adding that the party now had a chance to push for better policies as the country geared for the general elections.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki lauded the joint working relationship with ODM noting that it had made government work and services easier.

“The Broad based government is delivering its promises to Kenyans as we have one common purpose and goals with our brothers and sisters from ODM,” he said.

Others who spoke were the leader of the majority in the Senate, Aaron Cheruiyot, who termed the meeting a major step ahead of next year's general elections.