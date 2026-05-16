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Pregnancy is no crime: Rethink police training

By Dr Harun Issack Hassan | May. 16, 2026
NPS says the decision of expelling pregnant police was not displinary action.[TNX]

The recent termination of training for several police recruits by the National Police Service (NPS), including female recruits found to be pregnant, has sparked constitutional, legal, and ethical questions.

Pregnancy is neither misconduct nor a criminal act. It is a natural biological and social reality protected under both Kenyan law and international human rights frameworks. Our Constitution is explicit on matters of equality, dignity, and non‑discrimination.

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Related Topics

Discrimination Against Women National Police Service (NPS) Maternity Protection Convention Police Recruit
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