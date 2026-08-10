Ruto, Oburu agree on team to negotiate coalition agreement and power-sharing framework

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UDA party leader President William Ruto and ODM counterpart Oburu Ogunga. [File, Standard]

‎The Coalition Framework Agreement and power-sharing structures are now on track following a resolution by Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to establish a joint coalition for the 2027 General Election.

‎After a high-level retreat at the Lake Naivasha Resort, President William Ruto and ODM party leader Dr Oburu Oginga confirmed that technical teams have been officially appointed to work out the details of pre-election governance and power arrangements.

‎The meeting agreed to set up two separate committees: one to work on the power-sharing structure and another to draft a manifesto that the Broad-Based Government Coalition will present to Kenyans as they campaign for President Ruto's re-election.

‎At a press conference at the end of the first day of discussions, the coalition informed journalists that formalising the power-sharing framework will be handled by two dedicated, five-member teams tasked with creating a unified political front.

‎The team responsible for drafting the manifesto will produce a joint campaign and governance document combining policies from both the Kenya Kwanza and ODM platforms, focusing on socio-economic stability, youth empowerment, and debt management.

‎The team developing the power-sharing framework is responsible for designing key governance structures, mechanisms for sharing power, and clear leadership arrangements for the post-2027 administration.

‎Both parties have nominated senior technical experts and political strategists to oversee the completion of the framework.

‎The ODM side has selected Isaac Onyuge, Mariam Abdulahi Mbaruk, Leonida Kerubo Omusa, Eng. Kare Orege, and Prof. Bernard Muok.

‎The Kenya Kwanza side will have Emmanuel Nzai, Dr Daniel Mwai, Bramwell Simiyu, Mohamed Hassan, and Dr Cecilia Ngetich.

‎This came as President Ruto assured the country of peaceful and fair elections come 2026.

‎Addressing the press after the meeting, Ruto said the parliamentary meeting which attracted close to 400 leaders had agreed to the two committees.

‎Ruto said that the two committees would start work immediately with the mandate of coming up with the manifesto and the working framework.

‎Flanked by the elected leaders, Ruto exuded confidence that the broad based coalition would be given another five years to serve the electorate.

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‎“After a successful joint parliamentary meeting, we have agreed to form two committees each consisting of five members from each side,”

‎“The first committee will come up with a joint manifesto for the newly formed coalition while the second one will look into framework for this newly established team,” he said.

‎Ruto at the same time moved to allay fears of chaos ans rigging during the general elections while assuring the country of a peaceful and fair exercise.

‎“Its the right of all Kenyans exercise their constitution mandate and i want to assure the country of peaceful elections come next year,” he said.

‎In his speech, Ruto defended his tenure noting that the agriculture, education and health sectors had recovered after years of hardship.

‎He added that the economy was in its way to full recovery with inflation dropping to the lowest while the shill had stabilised against the dollar.

‎“We are working on the funding model for our universities and constructing more roads and these are some w9rks we shall use to seek a second chance from the electorate” he said.

‎On his part, ODM leader Oburu Oginga supported the planned coalition saying that party would not he swalloed even as the two parties merged.

‎Oburu noted that his party manifesto and that of Kenya Kwanza had similarity mainly on issues like housing and universal health care.

‎“We have agreed on the formation of these two joint committees which will assist in sharing of power come the next general elections,” he said.

‎While hitting at Siaya Governor James Orengo, he said that long gone were demonstrations on the streets adding that the main objectives of political parties was to be in tje government.

‎“We are fully in this broad based government and as ODM we have not only brought numbers but quality and our CS’ have proven that,” he said.

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