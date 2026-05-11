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Was the expulsion of pregnant police recruits fair?

By Victor Mambo | May. 11, 2026
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NPS says the decision of expelling pregnant police was not displinary action.[TNX]

The National Police Service has clarified that the decision was not a disciplinary action, and two it was made to protect the health of both the recruits and their unborn babies, who obviously could not withstand the caliber of training that lasts six months.

The criticism of the move by some rights activists is just unnecessary and a waste of time. It is not the first time pregnant recruits have been sent home from a police training college. That has been the norm over the years.

I am sure the backlash would have been bigger if any of the recruits collapsed during the training due to pregnancy. Therefore, in my view, the decision taken by the National Police Service was a matter of policy and was not in any way aimed at discriminating against any individual. In order to address the concerns raised about unfair and selective discrimination, the only option is to review the policy on recruitment that will henceforth allow pregnant recruits to defer their training. But for now, any attacks directed at the National Police Service over the incident are unfounded, null, and void.

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Expulsion of Pregnant Police Recruite National Police Service Pregnant Police Rights for Female Police
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