Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Press freedom at lowest level in 25 years: RSF

By AFP | Apr. 30, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event with the Artemis II astronauts, commander Reid Wiseman and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen of CSA. [AFP]

Press freedom has fallen to its lowest level in a quarter of a century, Reporters Without Borders warned on Thursday.

The media rights watchdog cited as examples US President Donald Trump's "systematic" attacks on journalists and Saudi Arabia, which executed a journalist in 2025.

"For the first time in the (RSF) Index's 25-year history, more than half the world's countries now fall into the 'difficult' or 'very serious' categories for press freedom," a statement said.

"The average score for all countries and territories worldwide has never been so low," it said.

At the same time, the share of the world's population living in a country where the press freedom situation is considered "good" has plunged from 20 percent to less than one percent.

Only seven countries in Northern Europe, led by Norway, fall into this category.

The United States, which had already fallen from a "fairly good" to a "problematic" situation in 2024, the year of Donald Trump's re-election, has dropped a further seven places to 64, it said.

Beyond Trump's attacks on the press —- "a systematic policy" -- the situation in the United States has also been marked by the detention and subsequent expulsion of Salvadoran journalist Mario Guevara, who denounced the arrest of migrants, and by drastic cuts to funding for US international broadcasting, the report said.

'Meaningful sanctions' needed

"Vladimir Putin's Russia (172nd) has become a specialist in using laws designed to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism to restrict press freedom," RSF warned.

"As of April 2026, the country held 48 journalists behind bars".

The steepest decline in 2026 was in junta-led Niger (120th, down 37 places).

That "underscored the wider decline in press freedom in the Sahel region seen in recent years as attacks by armed groups and ruling juntas have suppressed the right to balanced information from diverse sources," RSF said.

Norway held the top spot in the rankings for the 10th year running, said RSF, while Eritrea came last for the third straight year.

The biggest improvement in press freedom had been in Syria following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

While it climbed 36 places in the rankings to 141 in the rankings, RSF warned that the press freedom situation there remained "very serious".

"Current protection mechanisms are not strong enough," said RSF's editorial director Anne Bocande. "International law is being undermined and impunity is rife.

"We need firm guarantees and meaningful sanctions," she added.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Press freedom US President Donald Trump Northern Europe
.

Latest Stories

Hunt for play-offs slots intensifies as league first leg nears end
Hunt for play-offs slots intensifies as league first leg nears end
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
1 hr ago
From boys to men: The pleasures and perils of parenting in New Age
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
1 hr ago
Hail to the new marathon king, Sawe
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto laments voter apathy in his Rift Valley backyard
By Julius Chepkwony and Daniel Chege 1 hr ago
Ruto laments voter apathy in his Rift Valley backyard
Shame of Alliance Girls fee scandal and misuse
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Shame of Alliance Girls fee scandal and misuse
Unemployment crisis drives Kenyans into risky migration
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Unemployment crisis drives Kenyans into risky migration
Kenya's growth masks poor pay, rising taxes and falling incomes
By Graham Kajilwa and Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Kenya's growth masks poor pay, rising taxes and falling incomes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved