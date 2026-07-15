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All in the cards: Woman who seeks life's meaning in tarot

By Ayoki Onyango | Jul. 15, 2026
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Dr Neeta Bheda with one of her clients. [Courtesy]

Meet a renowned Indian astrologer, tarot card reader, neurologist, counsellor, and vaastu consultant, and all your health challenges, financial problems, and other physical, social and economic challenges will be over. God gave her unique powers to foresee, foretell, and help people through meditational prayers, by invoking yoga, and by shedding all the negativities that surround a person's social life.

She has spiritual powers to grow people economically, save the lives of the sick, and above all, foresee and foretell a person's future correctly. She does not use any form of herbs or voodoo.

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Dr Neeta Bheda Tarot Card Reading Astrology Spiritual Counselling
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