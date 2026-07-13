Vihiga banks on new strategy to unlock economic growth

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Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo. The county's five-year strategic plan aims to stimulate sustainable economic development. [File, Standard]

The Vihiga County Government has accelerated the implementation of its five-year strategic plan aimed at transforming the county's trade, tourism and cooperative sectors while addressing longstanding challenges that have slowed economic growth.

The 2024–2028 Strategic Plan provides a comprehensive framework to strengthen markets, expand financial inclusion, enhance institutional capacity and promote partnerships, all aimed at stimulating sustainable economic development.

Commerce, Tourism and Cooperatives CECM Joseph Lunani, said the plan is designed to create a more vibrant and inclusive economy by improving market systems and empowering businesses and cooperative societies.

"Our goal is to foster markets and financial systems that drive inclusive socio-economic development within and beyond Vihiga County. This strategic plan provides a clear direction for achieving that vision while creating opportunities for traders, entrepreneurs and cooperative members," said Lunani.

He noted that the strategy seeks to address critical structural and sectoral challenges that have continued to impede inclusive growth.

The plan places strong emphasis on collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, development partners and other stakeholders.

"This document strengthens partnerships and institutional linkages while promoting multi-sectoral collaboration, which is essential in delivering sustainable economic transformation and improving livelihoods," he added.

According to the county government, the strategic plan aligns with key national and global development frameworks, including the Vihiga County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP), the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), Kenya Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Stakeholders, including traders, expressed optimism that successful implementation of the strategy will improve the business environment and unlock new economic opportunities.

"We expect this plan to guide resource allocation over the next five years as Vihiga positions itself as a competitive destination for trade, investment and tourism while accelerating inclusive economic growth," said trader Morris Okasa.